Meraas, a part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded the main construction contract for Elara, Phase 7 of the Madinat Jumeirah Living master plan in Dubai

The contract, worth over 300 million UAE dirhams ($82 million), was awarded to Al Sahel Contracting Company.

The contractor had previously delivered first four phases of the project, and is currently developing the fifth phase of the project, now in its final stages of completion.

Phase 7 features three residential towers offering 234 apartments and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Last week, the developer had awarded a contract worth over AED 690 million to Bhatia General Contracting Company for Phase 4 of Nad Al Sheba Gardens.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.