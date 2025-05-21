PHOTO
Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth over 690 million UAE dirhams ($188 million) to local firm Bhatia General Contracting Co. for the fourth phase of Nad Al Sheba Gardens villa community in Dubai.
The 188-unit project, which includes 92 townhouses, 96 villas and two pool houses, is slated to be handed over in the first quarter of 2027, the developer disclosed in a press statement.
Last week, the developer launched Atélis, a 45-storey, 280-unit residential tower in d3, Dubai's creative district. Designed by SOM, the project forms part of d3's AED 825 million ($225 million) expansion programme.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
