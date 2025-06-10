UAE - Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, a bold new addition to the city’s iconic skyline.

Designed by acclaimed SCDA Architects, the development introduces a distinctive cantilevered architectural form that sets a new standard for sophisticated urban living.

It boasts 754 branded residences - ranging from one-to-four-bedroom layouts - set across two distinctive towers. It offers views of the Museum of the Future and Downtown Dubai, with each residence crafted to ensure complete privacy, said the statement from Meraas.

A private entrance beneath the striking cantilever leads to a grand double-height lobby, serene garden courtyard and lounge, establishing an immediate sense of refined luxury, it added.

Meraas said the development’s three exclusive sky terraces feature infinity-edge pools, landscaped lounges and open-air entertainment spaces, enhancing the towers' allure.

Interiors showcase a palette of natural materials, including marble and wood, designed to reflect timeless elegance and elevated design, it stated.

According to Meraas, residents will enjoy access to a comprehensive range of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios, an executive co-working lounge, a private cinema, a resort-style family pool, padel courts, a children’s play zone and well-curated social and dining venues.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers represents the evolution of Dubai’s luxury living landscape, where world-class design meets unparalleled hospitality."

"By integrating Jumeirah's legendary service standards with innovative architectural design, we are setting new benchmarks for premium residential offerings that reflect Dubai's position as a global destination of choice," he noted.

"This project reaffirms Meraas' dedication to creating contemporary spaces that perfectly balance purposeful living with sophisticated comfort," he added.

Al Malik said all residents will benefit from Jumeirah’s luxury hospitality services, including access to bespoke wellness treatments, personal fitness coaching, 24-hour concierge services and vehicle management.

Residents will also get to enjoy access to private chefs for exceptional dining experiences, supported by a dedicated team to deliver seamlessly executed events, he added.

Jumeirah CEO Thomas B. Meier said: "Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers marks the next chapter in our growth journey, showcasing the future of the Jumeirah brand through intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing."

"With a growing focus on branded residences designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, this development reinforces our leadership in luxury hospitality, rooted in the spirit of Arabian hospitality," he added.

