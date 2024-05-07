Iraq has adopted a two-pronged approach to airport improvements and set a target completion date for the Nasiriyah International Airport project, a top official said.

Maytham Al-Safi, the Ministry of Transport’s Media Relations Director told Iraqi News Agency that the first plan focuses on immediate needs, including renovations, organisation, and maintenance at Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf airports. The second plan focuses on rehabilitating the main Baghdad International Airport by renovating and expanding the existing facility or constructing a new airport based on recommendations from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Al-Safi said the Nasiriyah International Airport project is more than 20 percent complete, adding that the Ministry aims to finish it within the next year.

