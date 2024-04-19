A new civilian airport in the Southern Iraqi Nasiriyah city will come on stream in mid-2025, nearly three years after it was awarded, Iraq’s Transport Minister has said.

Razzaq Al-Saadawi said nearly 26 percent of the project has been completed and that it would be completed 1,059 days after it was awarded in June 2022.

“The Minister gave instructions to remove any obstacles for the project and to the contractor to finish the airport on time,” the official Iraqi News Agency reported on Thursday.

The report did not mention the contracting company but Iraqi officials said at the time the contract was awarded to the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

The airport is constructed on a former military airport site and includes the construction of a cargo building and a 25-km motorway linking the airport to key parts of Dhi Qar Governorate.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

