Saudi’s Diriyah Company, part of the giga-project portfolio of Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday the award of more than $2 billion (7.8 billion Saudi riyals) construction contract for the development of a major new mixed-use district in the north of Diriyah master plan to a joint venture of local El Seif Engineering Contracting Co (ESEC) and China’s China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

The Northern District project comprises advanced educational institutions, cultural venues, modern offices, and a luxury hotel, Diriyah said in a press statement.

Construction work is set to commence from the third quarter of 2024.

The Northern District contract is the latest project the JV of ESEC and CSCEC have been awarded by Diriyah. in June 2021, they were awarded infrastructure contracts that included building road tunnels and the world’s largest ever single concrete pour of 6,100 cubic metres as part of construction foundation work under a $1.8 billion (SAR 6.65 billion) contract.

Diriyah project, located near Riyadh, is the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

