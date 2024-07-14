Leading MENA construction firm EDECS has been awarded a contract to construct a new container terminal at Sokhna Port for Red Sea Containers Terminals, a partnership between Hutchison Ports, CMA Terminals, and COSCO Shipping Ports.

The project aims to significantly boost the port’s capacity and solidify its position as a major maritime trade hub within the region. Spanning a total area of 720,000 square meters, the new terminal will increase annual container handling capacity to 1.61 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units).

EDECS will serve as the main contractor for all phases of the project, overseeing its execution and delivery as a fully operational terminal within 18 months. The scope of work encompasses infrastructure development, yard construction, building erection, and the integration of advanced technological solutions.

The project’s official launch ceremony was held at the Sokhna Port site, with Hussein El-Dessouky, Chairperson and Managing Director of EDECS, presiding over the event alongside representatives from Hutchison Ports, CMA Terminals, and COSCO Shipping Ports.

El-Dessouky expressed his delight at collaborating with Red Sea Containers Terminals on this significant project.

“We are immensely proud to embark on this transformative container terminal project alongside Red Sea Containers Terminals,” El-Dessouky stated.

“This initiative embodies Egypt’s strategic vision to strengthen its logistical capabilities, propelling Ain Sokhna Port to become a premier global hub for trade and economic growth. The project represents a critical milestone in our efforts to expand Ain Sokhna Port’s capacity and elevate its status as the largest port on the Red Sea in terms of quay wall length, exceeding 20 kilometres.”

El-Dessouky further emphasized EDECS’ commitment to adhering to strict project deadlines and implementing cutting-edge technological solutions, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability. He underscored the company’s unwavering dedication to continually enhancing its technical expertise and fostering ongoing community engagement. El-Dessouky concluded by highlighting the vital role major infrastructure projects play in stimulating economic growth and improving the lives of citizens.

