Egypt - Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced a new strategic partnership with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company.

The collaboration will launch Egypt’s first 25hours Hotel at Junction, Majid Al Futtaim’s upcoming business and lifestyle destination in West Cairo. The new addition marks the debut of the 25hours brand in the Egyptian market, reinforcing Junction’s position as a dynamic hub for hospitality, business, and culture.

Bringing a playful, design-led approach to hospitality, 25hours will inject fresh creative energy into West Cairo. Known for its eclectic interiors, strong sense of place, and immersive storytelling, the brand’s arrival signals a bold reimagining of how hotels contribute to urban culture.

Gaurav Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer for Ennismore, said: “Ennismore is honoured to be partnering with Majid Al Futtaim to bring 25hours to Egypt for the first time, especially within a lifestyle destination like Junction. Each 25hours Hotel is inspired by the rich culture and history of its location, and we look forward to creating a strong sense of storytelling through design and community spaces through our restaurants and bars for our guests.”

“At Majid Al Futtaim, we believe in creating destinations that truly reflect the needs and aspirations of today’s customers. The arrival of 25hours at Junction marks an exciting moment in our refounding journey and continues our longstanding legacy of introducing bold, innovative concepts to the communities we serve.” said Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

“This partnership also marks a significant step in our vision to create destinations that are both commercially vibrant and culturally meaningful, while further reinforcing our long-term commitment to building integrated, future-ready environments that drive economic growth and foster innovation.”

Situated in the heart of Junction, the hotel will feature approximately 250 keys, comprising both hotel rooms and 25hours Heimat branded residences. Designed to reflect the 25hours ethos, the property will offer guests a more immersive connection to the brand’s distinctive lifestyle experience.

Guests and residents will have access to three distinctive dining venues, coworking areas, spa and wellness facilities, and flexible spaces for meetings and events. Innovatively transcending conventional residential norms, 25hours Heimat offers an unparalleled living experience, complete with a range of unconventional amenities accessed through an on-site concierge and Accor’s Ownership Benefits Programme.

Founded in Germany and now part of Ennismore, a global collective of lifestyle brands, 25hours continues to grow and expand, boasting a reputation for creative, experience-driven stays that are rooted in the identity of each location.

Bringing together premium business and lifestyle offerings, Junction spans more than 129,000 sq m across two interconnected plots. The development includes 13 cutting-edge office buildings, curated retail and F&B experiences, and sustainable infrastructure designed to meet LEED Gold certification standards. With 97,000 sqm of flexible, state-of-the-art workspace, Junction is purpose-built for modern business and future-ready enterprises.

First introduced in April 2025, Junction is a key part of Majid Al Futtaim’s development strategy in Egypt. The destination is designed to foster productivity, creativity, and community through its modern infrastructure, walkable layout, and curated public spaces.

With sustainability as a core principle, Junction aims to achieve LEED Gold certification. Blending commercial and lifestyle elements, Junction is redefining the way people work, collaborate, and engage with the city. The arrival of 25hours will add a new layer of vibrancy to Junction, helping shape it into a landmark destination for business, culture, and modern enterprise.

