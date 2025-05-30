UAE - Prospect, a leading real estate developer, has joined hands with Mulk Properties, for the official launch of its boutique office and retail development - The LX - within Arjan community in Dubai featuring 71 office units and two curated retail spaces.

The new project comes in line with its strategic move to address Dubai’s growing demand for premium commercial spaces.

One Broker Group (OBG) will be the exclusive sales partner for the project which was unveiled at a high-profile launch event at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah.

A landmark project being set up at an investment of AED350 million ($95.2 million), the LX features 71 premium boutique office units and 2 curated retail spaces, offering modern businesses and discerning investors a rare opportunity to own commercial assets in a location experiencing unprecedented growth.

Set for handover in Q3 2027, The LX X is positioned to fill a significant gap in Dubai’s evolving commercial real estate sector.

Mulk Properties, known globally for projects like Zim Cyber City and the Ajman Sports Complex, brings international development expertise and long-term vision to the partnership.

"The LX marks our strategic entry into Dubai’s commercial property segment, and we’ve done so with intention and insight," said its Chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk.

"Our focus has always been on high-impact, future-proof developments. With Arjan’s explosive growth and limited premium office supply, The LX provides the kind of asset that can define the district. Together with Prospect and OBG, we’re setting a new benchmark for what boutique commercial development in Dubai should look like," he stated.

The launch comes at a time when Dubai’s commercial market is seeing a paradigm shift - away from generic office towers toward purpose-built, design-led spaces that prioritize community integration, functionality, and long-term investment value. Arjan, as a well-connected and increasingly sought-after destination, ticks all these boxes, making it the ideal location for Prospect’s newest venture.

"The LX isn’t just another commercial development - it’s a targeted solution to an urgent market demand," said Rajat Verma, Co-founder of Prospect.

"Our goal has always been to develop where demand is real and rising. As Dubai grows, so does the need for smart, well-located business infrastructure. Arjan is on the cusp of a commercial renaissance, and The LX will be at the forefront of that transformation. This project exemplifies Prospect’s vision of delivering high-return assets in high-potential areas," he stated.

With One Broker Group leading the exclusive sales mandate, The LX is already drawing strong interest from investors, SMEs, and entrepreneurs looking to establish themselves in a growth-focused location with excellent ROI potential.

"What sets The LX apart is not just its design or pricing - it’s how perfectly it aligns with the market’s future," said Umar Bin Farooq, Founder & CEO of One Broker Group.

"We’re witnessing a major shift in how commercial real estate is being utilized in Dubai. Businesses want flexibility, quality, and connectivity. Arjan offers all three, and The LX delivers on them at a premium standard. We’re proud to represent a development that understands what the market truly needs," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).