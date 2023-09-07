PHOTO
Arab banks need to play a bigger role in regional projects procured under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, a report by the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) said.
Representatives of banks and other Arab establishments issued the recommendation at the end of a two-day conference organised by the UAB in the Saudi capital Riyadh this week.
In its report it published on Wednesday, the Beirut-based UAB said the participants emphasised the need for “greater role by regional banks in projects in the Arab countries.”
“There is a need for Arab banks to play a bigger role in economic diversification plans and projects in the Arab region through a set of initiatives including contributing to those projects on PPP basis,” the UAB report said.
“The participants also saw a need for enacting legislations that will allow Arab banks to fund infrastructure and energy plans, besides major projects in member states.”
In a paper presented to the conference, UAB Chairman Abdul Rahman Al-Humeidi said Arab banks control nearly $4.1 trillion in domestic and foreign assets.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
