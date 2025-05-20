The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) aims to at least double its annual investments in the US over the next decade, compared to the past five years. The sovereign wealth fund may also revise its fixed income strategy, with a greater focus on infrastructure and real estate, according to its CEO.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, while addressing an economic forum in Doha, said QIA was betting big on AI and has been “investing extensively in hyperscale data centres in the US over the past 10 years.” Last week, US President Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion, with the sovereign wealth fund looking to invest close to $500 billion in the American market.

Qatar’s greenfield investment in the US totalled $3.3 billion in 2023, focused on hotels and tourism, information technology, advanced manufacturing, financial services, and oil and gas, according to the US state department.

Al-Sowaidi also spoke about QIA’s future investments, with the head of the $526 billion Qatar sovereign investor saying they were “thinking hard” about revising the fund’s fixed income strategy and how much to allocate to the asset class, along with sectors such as infrastructure and real estate.

He further addressed the fund’s private credit strategy, calling the asset class “more crowded” from seven years ago, with QIA now focusing on few managers and scale.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

