Indonesia's sovereign wealth funds, Danantara and the Indonesia Investment Authority, and French miner Eramet said on Wednesday they have agreed to create a platform to invest in nickel-based industry.

Danantara and INA will manage funding for the nickel investment while Eramet is expected to provide technical expertise on mining, they said in a joint statement.

