JAKARTA: Sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia said it will form a $4 billion joint fund with the Qatar Investment Authority that will focus on investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The fund will focus on projects in downstream industries, or industries that process Indonesian commodities, as well as renewables and health facilities and other relevant sectors, such as technology, Danantara said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indonesia and Qatar will each commit $2 billion to the fund, it said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by John Mair)