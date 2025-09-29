New York: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed 13 new agreements with United Nations agencies, international financial institutions, and humanitarian organizations, with a total value exceeding US$133 million. The agreements reflect the State of Qatar’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation as indispensable pillars for achieving sustainable development and shared prosperity worldwide.

According to QFFD, these commitments are expected to benefit more than 8.3 million people globally, advancing progress in health, education, youth empowerment, food security, climate resilience, and economic development.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), held under the theme "Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights."

The agreements encompass both long-standing and new partners, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Gates Foundation, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO), the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UNICEF in support of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) initiative, the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UNOHRLLS), the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Inter-American Investment Corporation.

The signing ceremonies were attended by HE Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QFFD Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Vice-Chairperson of QFFD’s Board of Directors Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, alongside senior representatives from partner organizations.

Through these agreements, QFFD reiterated its firm belief that international solidarity represents the most effective path to addressing pressing global challenges. By providing flexible contributions, QFFD strengthens the institutional capacities of leading UN agencies and expands their reach to the most vulnerable.

At the same time, targeted programs supported by innovative financing mechanisms will enhance women’s health, strengthen food stockholding systems, sustain essential public services in conflict-affected countries, rehabilitate critical infrastructure for displaced communities, and create new opportunities for young people through education, skills development, and entrepreneurship.

QFFD also prioritizes the needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), in line with the Doha Programme of Action (2022-2031), focusing on resilience-building and strengthening systems in communities most exposed to fragility.

On the sidelines of UNGA80, HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani met with HE Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group Amina J. Mohammed.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and their shared commitment to advancing a just, inclusive, and sustainable future.

A series of additional high-level meetings were also held with development leaders to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in addressing global priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of QFFD Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti stated: "QFFD believes that transformative change can only be achieved through collective action. These agreements reaffirm our commitment to work hand-in-hand with governments, the private sector, and international partners to build a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. They also underscore the importance of high-impact partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms in addressing persistent gaps and global challenges, ensuring solutions that are locally driven, scalable, and sustainable."

These efforts align with the State of Qatar's strategy for international cooperation, whereby QFFD aims to address urgent humanitarian needs while simultaneously promoting long-term resilience, guided by the principles of multilateralism, solidarity, and shared responsibility.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).