TOKYO: Japanese financial services firm Orix is teaming up with the Qatari sovereign wealth fund to launch a $2.5 billion Japan-focused private-equity fund, Orix said in a release on Tuesday.

Orix will hold a 60% stake and the Qatar Investment Authority a 40% stake in the new fund management firm, which will invest in Japanese companies with a particular focus on firms in the midst of succession changes, listed companies undergoing privatization and companies carrying out carve-outs of divisions or subsidiaries, Orix said.

Each investment will be of at least 30 billion yen, the release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nikkei business daily reported that the fund's total size may exceed 1 trillion yen ($6.63 billion).

