Tunis – Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri urged all relevant ministries to redouble their efforts and enhance daily field monitoring to expedite the implementation of public projects across economic and social sectors, as she chaired a cabinet meeting at the Kasbah on Monday.

She emphasised the need for high-quality completion within optimal deadlines, holding accountable any party causing delays or failing to resolve obstacles.

Zenzri affirmed that the Prime Ministry’s offices would continue overseeing all details of these economic and social projects, which are critical to boosting economic growth.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, she stressed the importance of intensified coordination among all stakeholders to address challenges hindering project execution.

“This aligns with the President of the Republic’s directives to streamline procedures, shorten timelines, and meet deadlines to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Tunisian people.”

These vitally important projects are particularly relevant to the following sectors:

Health: Construction and equipping of hospitals in multiple governorates and rehabilitation and modernisation of medical departments and hospital IT systems.

Education and vocational training: Upgrading infrastructure in primary schools, project to support the quality of the basics of school education, project to support primary education, programme to develop vocational training, programme to support vocational training and integration and construction and equipping of higher education institutions.

Cultural Affairs: Restoration of the historic Zitoune Mosque and its surrounding area in Tunis.

Religious Affairs: Maintenance of King Abdulaziz Al Saud Mosque in Tunis.

Environment: Completion of the Small Municipalities Cleanup Programme, the Energy Control Programme for wastewater treatment plants, the Integrated Decontamination Programme for the Bizerte Lake area, and the protection of the coastline from sea erosion in Gammarth, Carthage and La Goulette.

Transport: High-speed rail network project.

Energy and Mines: “Mdhilla 2" project, natural gas transmission network project, development of the natural gas transmission and distribution network, project to upgrade and equip the electricity transmission network, and programme to support the installation of the national plan “Digital Tunisia”.

Public Works and Housing: - Bizerte Bridge and Tunis-Jelma motorway and second phase of the Programme for the Rehabilitation and Integration of Residential Areas.

Agriculture and Water Resources: Deep well development in southern oases, Saïda and Kalaa Kebira dams and water transfer systems related to them, drinking water network improvements, three new dams and integrated agricultural development in Sfax.

Regional and local development: Financing line project created for the Fund for the Promotion and Assistance of Local Communities.

