Jordan has launched a new investment online platform comprising 21 new projects with a combined value of nearly one billion Jordanian dinars (41.4 billion).

The Investment Ministry announced the ‘Invest in Jordan’ platform on Sunday and said it would offer investment opportunities to local and foreign businessmen and companies on a regular basis with the aim of attracting capital.

In a statement published by Addustour and other Jordanian publications on Monday, Investment Minister Kholoud Al-Saqqaf said the platform is designed to support the country’s 2023-2026 economic plan approved by the government recently.

“This platform will include new investment opportunities periodically every month…it is intended to facilitate access by local and foreign investors to Jordan’s investment opportunities, investment laws and incentives,” she said.

She noted that the platform “Invest.jo” covers 8 sectors, mainly mining, information technology, telecommunication, transport, health and tourism, adding that some projects would be joint public-private sector ventures.

