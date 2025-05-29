Delta Coatings International, a global leader in liquid-applied polyurea coatings, linings and waterproofing solutions, has officially broken ground on its new headquarters and manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City (DIC).

This eco-conscious development marks a bold step forward in Delta Coatings’ strategic growth plan and is designed to significantly scale up production and innovation capacity, said the company in a statement.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Delta Coatings International and Dubai Industrial City, including Saud Abu Al Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City; Abdulla Alraeesi, assistant manager of business development at Dubai Industrial City; MA Saleem, chairman and founder of Delta Coatings International; Sami Saleem, chief executive officer; Belvin Marx, general manager at Delta Coatings International, and Paul Symmons, business development manager.

The new plant will be powered in part by renewable energy, including a large rooftop solar panel installation, supporting the company’s ongoing sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives.

Once operational, the facility will triple Delta Coatings’ existing manufacturing output while tripling warehouse space, allowing the company to better meet surging global demand for its renowned DeltaShield product range, it stated.

Marx said the new global HQ and plant represents a pivotal moment in Delta Coatings’ evolution since its inception over 20 years ago

"With growing awareness of polyurea’s superior durability and increased demand globally, the new plant will empower our teams to innovate and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners globally," he stated.

"From demonstrating the performance benefits of polyurea coatings and waterproofing to training the next generation of applicators, this facility is designed to inspire and support market leadership," he added.

According to him, the hub will feature state-of-the-art modern, open-plan, workspaces fostering collaboration among Delta’s growing international team.

It will also include customer engagement areas showcasing the strength and versatility of polyurea-based coatings.

The plant will triple current manufacturing output and warehouse space, with scalable infrastructure to accommodate continued growth and cater for increasing product demand, it stated.

The site will also house a cutting-edge R&D Center of Excellence. This advanced laboratory will focus on developing next-generation polyurea products tailored to the challenging regional climates and client-specific needs, ensuring Delta Coatings remains an international leader in innovation, it added.

The new facility, which is targeted for completion and commissioning in December 2025, is located in Dubai Industrial City, just 20 minutes from Dubai World Central Airport and Jebel Ali Port, and within 45 minutes of Abu Dhabi, providing strategic access to key markets across the GCC and beyond.

According to Delta Coatings, a Graco HPCF equipment training hub will be established within the facility, serving as a regional center for HPCF spray equipment demonstrations, rapid maintenance and repair services and hands-on training programs for coating applicators.

Additionally, a high-efficiency warehouse and distribution centre will be integrated with electronic stock management systems to optimise inventory control and ensure reliable, timely product deliveries, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).