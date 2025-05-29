AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir on Wednesday inaugurated the Jordanian pavilion at the 22nd International Construction Exhibition "BUILDEX" in Damascus.

The pavilion features 30 Jordanian industrial companies, participating with support from the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI).

The companies represent "key" sectors involved in reconstruction efforts, including infrastructure, building materials, energy and engineering industries, areas where Jordan is recognised for its competitive capabilities, Jaghbir said.

He stressed the importance of boosting economic ties between Jordan and Syria, citing shared interests, historical connections and the presence of a significant number of Syrian investors in the Kingdom, Al-Mamlaka TV reported.

The five-day exhibition is being held at the new Damascus Exhibition City, under the patronage of the Syrian ministries of economy, industry, public works and housing.

This year’s edition features the participation of 490 Syrian companies and 250 international and Arab firms, covering sectors such as construction materials, interior finishing, alternative energy, water technologies, furniture, real estate development, engineering consultancies, logistics, banking and safety systems, according to Al Mamlaka News Channel.

The JCI president had previously said that the Jordanian exports to Syria exceeded JD13 million in the first two months of 2025, marking a 40 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, expressing optimism that trade levels could return to their 2011 peak of over JD181 million.

Syria on Monday invited Jordanian companies to participate in reconstruction efforts.

The invitation came during a meeting in Damascus between Syrian Minister of Public Works and Housing Mustafa Abdulrazzaq and members of a visiting Jordanian economic delegation.

During the Monday meeting, Abdulrazzaq urged Jordanian firms specialising in contracting, construction and engineering consultancy to take part in efforts to rebuild war-damaged areas across Syria.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq, who led the Jordanian delegation, said that the visit aimed to revive commercial and investment ties.

Hajj Tawfiq expressed the private sector’s readiness to forge “strategic” partnerships to support Syria’s recovery.

He cited Jordan’s “strong” construction and engineering sectors, and pledged to provide a list of Jordanian companies specialised in renewable energy and street lighting.

The JCC president proposed a "dedicated" business forum to showcase Jordanian capabilities in construction and housing.

President of the Jordanian Contractors Association Fouad Duweiri expressed the readiness of Jordan’s contracting sector to deliver services, including construction, consulting and mechanical training aligned with modern building standards.

He welcomed collaboration with Syria’s private sector in infrastructure and housing projects.

