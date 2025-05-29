Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met with Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the transport and industrial sectors. Swedish Ambassador to Cairo, Håkan Emsgård, also attended the meeting.

Al-Wazir underscored the longstanding and robust relations between Egypt and Sweden, expressing a strong desire to deepen collaboration, particularly in enhancing road safety—an effort aligned with Egypt’s extensive national infrastructure projects in roads and bridges.

Minister Forssell, leading a delegation of Swedish institutions and companies, expressed Sweden’s keen interest in investing in Egypt’s industrial development. He affirmed Sweden’s readiness to support Egypt through technology transfer, expertise sharing, and cooperation across various transport sectors, recognizing Egypt’s strategic position as a gateway to Africa.

A key focus of the meeting was Egypt’s initiative to localize the manufacturing of electric buses as part of its broader environmental and industrial strategy. Al-Wazir noted that Swedish company Volvo already manufactures electric buses in Egypt for export to the UK and several European markets.

The ministers also discussed collaboration on Egypt’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. Plans include the joint production of 100 electric buses, the development of electric charging infrastructure for upcoming BRT phases, and the implementation of advanced control and monitoring systems. Al-Wazir welcomed Swedish support in rolling out BRT services in Alexandria and emphasized opportunities for collaboration with other Swedish companies in the fields of renewable energy and pharmaceutical innovation, such as AstraZeneca.

During the meeting, Al-Wazir and Forssell, along with Ambassador Emsgård, witnessed the signing of a Letter of Intent between Egypt’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority and the International Swedish Industry Council. The agreement outlines cooperation in public transport planning, capacity building, technical evaluations, and knowledge transfer—particularly for BRT projects.

Both sides concluded the meeting by agreeing to establish a series of expert-level follow-up sessions to monitor the implementation of joint projects and explore additional opportunities for Swedish companies in Egypt’s growing market.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

