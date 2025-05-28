Saudi Arabia issued permits for 92 industrial units in April while 80 new factories started operations during the same month, according to official data.

The new licensed factories involve investment of around 3 billion Saudi riyals ($800 million) and provide over 1,400 jobs, the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry said.

It said in a report that investments in the factories that were commissioned in April exceeded SAR900 million ($240 million).

The new licenses in April boosted the total number of factories in the world’s dominant oil exporter to nearly 11,400, the report showed.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

