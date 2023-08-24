Egypt has signed a 30-year contract for the development and operation of 10th of Ramadan Dry Port and Logistics Centre project.

The 30-year design, build, finance operate and maintain (DBFOM) contract was signed by the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) with MEDLOG, the winner of the international tender for the project, according to a press statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Transport.

MEDLOG is the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s second largest container shipping line.

The contract was signed in the presence of Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, the statement said.

It said the project would be implemented over an area of 250 acres in 10th of Ramadan City with the Dry Port occupying 130 acres and the Logistics Centre taking up the rest.

Other consortiums in the race for the project included Elsewedy Electric, CEVA Logistics and CMA-CGM consortium; Orascom Construction and Abu Dhabi Ports Group consortium; and Bolloré Logistics and Meridiam consortium, according to a January 2023 report by Enterprise.

The Robeiky - 10th of Ramadan - Belbeis Railway Line, which is partially funded by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will connect the Dry Port and Logistics Centre to the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) network.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.