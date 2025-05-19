Iraq is planning to start the multi-billion-dollar Baghdad metro project at the end of 2025 after a delay of several years, an official said on Monday.

The project, Iraq’s first metro, will take several years as it comprises more than 60 train stations and covers at least 150 km of roads, said Mohammed Al-Najjar, an adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Quoted by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Najjar said the Transport Ministry has drawn up a plan for project execution and operation.

“We hope that phase one of this project will begin before the end of this year…this large project needs years to be completed and it will be carried out in stages,” Al-Najjar said.

On Sunday, Baghdad Mayor Ammar Musa said bids were submitted by several companies, in addition to proposals from the Iraqi Development Fund. He told the INA that a consultancy firm appointed by the municipality is reviewing the proposals.

“We have reached advanced stages in the selection process for the companies that will implement this significant and long-term project,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Additional writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

