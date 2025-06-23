Egypt - CI Capital, a leading investment bank in Egypt, announced on Sunday the successful completion of a securitized bond issuance valued at EGP 665.5m for Aman Securitization, with Aman Consumer Finance acting as the originator.

This transaction marks the third securitization for Aman Securitization and the seventh concluded by CI Capital on behalf of Aman Holding, a subsidiary of Raya Holding.

The issuance was structured into three tranches. The first tranche, valued at EGP 307m, carries a tenor of six months. The second, totaling EGP 222m, has a tenor of twelve months. Both received a Prime 1 credit rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), indicating high credit quality. The third tranche, amounting to EGP 136.5m, has a tenor of twenty-three months and was assigned an A- rating by MERIS.

Commenting on the issuance, Amr Helal, CEO (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital, stated: “This transaction marks the seventh securitized bond issuance we’ve successfully executed for Aman Holding. It reflects our continued success in delivering sophisticated financial solutions and reinforces CI Capital’s standing as Egypt’s leading advisory house. Our ability to structure innovative and efficient transactions continues to attract strong investor interest and serve the evolving needs of our clients.”

Helal emphasized the depth of the strategic relationship between the two institutions, noting that since 2023, CI Capital has consistently supported Aman’s growth through a series of successful securitizations. He expressed optimism about further deepening this partnership, describing Aman as one of CI Capital’s most important long-term collaborators.

Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at Aman Holding, highlighted the issuance as a strong indicator of investor trust in both Aman and the broader Egyptian market. He noted that Aman’s total securitized issuances now stand at approximately EGP 9.7 billion since the launch of its program. Moghazi stressed the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable growth, financial transparency, and supporting the national economy, adding that Aman will continue to focus on diversifying its funding sources throughout 2025.

Mohamed Abbas, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, also expressed pride in the successful issuance and the longstanding partnership with Aman. He underscored the strength of investor demand and the innovative nature of the structures used in past issuances, which reflect the confidence in both the asset quality of Aman’s portfolio and CI Capital’s execution capabilities.

In this transaction, CI Capital acted as financial advisor, issuance manager, bookrunner, and lead arranger. Legal counsel was provided by Zaki Hashem & Partners, while United for Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services (UHY) served as the financial auditor.

