Dubai-based developer R.Evolution is turning to wellness and sustainability as core drivers of its flagship real estate project, Eywa, a residential development under construction in Business Bay.

A global developer with over 25 years of experience in cities like Dubai, Berlin, Riga, and Barcelona, R.Evolution combines modern design with traditional ideas. Eywa, the first building in the UAE to earn both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications, features high-grade air filters, a water reuse system for irrigation, and a large crystal pyramid at its centre.

In an interview with Zawya Projects, the company’s CEO and founder, Alex Zagrebelny, said the project includes energy-saving systems aimed at cutting consumption by at least 40 percent compared to conventional buildings. The project uses durable, natural materials and features a self-cleaning glazed terracotta façade that eliminates the need for chemical detergents.

Rendering R.Evolution's Eywa residential project in Dubai

Amid growing discussions about sustainability in UAE real estate, Zagrebelny said the market has been awaiting this shift for quite a while. “The UAE has always been at the forefront of architectural ambition, but what we’re seeing now is a maturing of that ambition into something more meaningful,” he said.

“People are no longer content with opulence alone; they want spaces that resonate with their values, support their health, and stand the test of time,” the CEO said.

“With Eywa, we’ve shown that sustainability can co-exist seamlessly with luxury. Size and flash are quickly becoming notions of the past, and properties that have been built with purpose, intelligence, and integrity are taking over. The market is evolving, and those who don’t evolve with it will be left behind,” said Zagrebelny.

The 19-storey Eywa tower is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026 and will include 50 residences and two penthouses ranging from 3,064 to 16,256 sq. ft.

The building includes MERV 16 air filtration, greywater reuse for irrigation, and a central pyramid structure embedded with over 3,500 semi-precious crystals. According to the developer, Eywa scored over 90 points during pre-certification, surpassing the 80-point minimum required for both LEED and WELL.

Excerpts from the interview:

With terms like wellness and longevity becoming common in real estate, what do they truly mean in building design?

To me, wellness and longevity are not trends, they are the essential foundations of how we design. In practice, this means examining every detail, from air and water quality to sound insulation, light exposure, and energy flow. We draw from both ancient knowledge, like Vastu Shastra, and modern science, like neuroarchitecture and biophilic design, to create spaces that nourish body, mind, and spirit.

As the first project in the UAE to earn both LEED and WELL Platinum certifications, what challenges did Eywa face—and what lessons can other developers learn?

Applying for both LEED and WELL platinum certifications requires careful consideration of potential conflicts. For example, WELL promotes reconnecting people with nature through extensive greenery, while LEED may view increased plantings as leading to higher water consumption. At Eywa, we address this by using greywater for irrigation, ensuring we do not increase overall water usage. Additionally, some of the challenges we faced included incorporating plants that historically did not grow in Dubai and the absence of nearby public transportation options.

From the outset, we integrated all principles related to the longevity of both people and buildings into Eywa’s design. For us, sustainability, wellbeing, and the long-term health of our residents and the planet are fundamental values.

My advice to developers is to focus primarily on genuinely improving people's lives through their homes, rather than solely chasing certifications or artificially inflating metrics. It’s crucial to sincerely aim for a positive impact and approach our planet’s future with responsibility and care.

The UAE is investing heavily in smart, sustainable cities—where does the region still need to make progress to meet its goals?

There’s extraordinary momentum here, but the region still has work to do in terms of depth. We need to move beyond aesthetics and infrastructure-level sustainability and focus on human well-being as a central pillar of smart city development. That means designing not just energy-efficient systems, but environments that foster mental health, connection, and a deeper sense of purpose.

It is absolutely integral that technology serves the people who use it, not the other way around. The future lies in integration, where AI, wellness, sustainability, cultural identity, and ancient knowledge all come together in harmony.

You’ve introduced the idea of “intellectual real estate development.” What does that mean in simple terms, and how does it shape the way people live and work in these spaces?

In designing our buildings, we incorporate the best ideas and combinations from various fields of science and technology, drawing from different civilizations—both past and present—based on their effectiveness for architecture, construction, and the future residents.

We transcend the boundaries of merely creating luxurious and aesthetically pleasing residences; instead, we aim to create opportunities that genuinely improve our residents’ lives.

This approach represents an investment not only in valuable real estate, whose worth will continue to grow over time, but also in ourselves and our community. Such a perspective benefits everyone involved—residents, investors, and all stakeholders in the development process—by fostering sustainable, meaningful, and impactful living environments.

Your project emphasises durability and long-term use over constant upgrades—how do you make that work in a market driven by luxury and rapid turnover?

We take a holistic approach, understanding that human longevity is deeply tied to the health of our environment. EYWA encourages a stronger connection to nature and introduces advanced wellness innovations, such as water restructuring systems that combine ancient practices with the latest technologies and scientific advancements. These infuse drinking water with light and positive energy, enhancing vitality and hydration at a cellular level. When people understand that they’re investing in a legacy, not a lifestyle statement, the value proposition changes.

What’s next for the company, and how do you plan to scale or evolve the Eywa model?

At R.Evolution, we believe that the Eywa model has the potential to create a global ripple effect, inspiring conscious, future-ready development everywhere. Our vision is that the principles of the Eywa model—centred on harmony with nature, health, and regeneration—should be embraced worldwide to improve lives and foster planetary healing.

Currently, we are expanding the reach of the Eywa concept beyond residential buildings. For example, in Barcelona, we are constructing two commercial structures that include office spaces and serviced laboratories, all powered by the Eywa Movement.

Looking forward, our next step is to incorporate the Eywa model into the hospitality sector, adding another dimension to our residential and commercial projects. We also see tremendous potential in applying these principles to educational institutions, starting with nurseries, to nurture sustainable values from the earliest stages of a child's growth.

Our goal is to scale the Eywa model globally—where we work, live, learn, and relax—creating a network of spaces that prioritise wellbeing, environmental harmony, and long-term sustainability. We are dedicated to evolving and expanding this approach to inspire meaningful change across industries and communities worldwide.

