Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design-build contract for new service buildings at the AlKass Sports Channels Complex in Doha in the third quarter of 2025, a source told Zawya Projects.

The tender for the project was issued on 7 October 2024, with technical bid submissions originally due by 17 November 2024.

"The bid submission deadline was extended to 20 April 2025," the source said, adding that the contract is likely to be awarded in July 2025 with a completion timeline of third quarter 2027. The project value, according to his estimates, is $50 million.

In October 2024, Zawya Projects had reported that the project is expected to be awarded in March 2025.

