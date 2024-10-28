Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has initiated a project for new service buildings at the AlKass Sports Channels Complex, located in the Al Rayan area of Doha.

The project, structured as a design-and-build contract, is aimed at expanding and enhancing the facilities of AlKass Sports Channels, which is a group of eight sports television channels established in 2006 under the umbrella of Qatar Media Corporation.

The tender for the project was issued on 7 October 2024, with technical bid submissions due by 17 November 2024.

“Ashghal expects to award the contract in March 2025, with an estimated completion timeline set for the fourth quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He put the estimated value of the project at $50 million.

The scope involves construction of two steel-structured hangars designated for outdoor broadcasting (OB) van parking and maintenance office spaces.

Additionally, three large hangars will be constructed to house separate technical storage areas.

A key feature of the project is the construction of a new concrete building, which will include two 4K-capable studios, galleries, audio control rooms, a cinema, a cafeteria, open-plan offices, and two elevators. This new building will connect to the existing Al Kass main facility at both the ground and first floors.

In addition to new construction, the project scope includes the renovation and enhancement of the mechanical and electrical systems in existing buildings. These upgrades will incorporate modern fire protection systems, fire alarms, CCTV, public address systems, and other low-current systems.

All modifications will align with the standards set by the Qatar Civil Defence Department (QCDD), Ministry of Interior (MOI), and relevant municipal authorities.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

