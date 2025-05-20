Egyptian real estate firm Voya Development has launched its latest project, COY, in Sheikh Zayed City with total investments of 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($40 million), marking the company’s second residential venture in West Cairo.

Chairman Essam El Naggar told Zawya Projects that the 42-acre development with 80 percent green cover is expected to be completed within four years.

Voya has partnered with Vodafone to provide smart technology services throughout the compound. Hafez Consultants is the architect while Sabbour Consulting is the executive consultant.

From left: Voya Development's CCO Ali Gaber; Chairman Essam El Naggar and CEO Shehata El Sayed.

CEO Shehata El Sayed said the company is building on the momentum of its first project, ZAT, a 10-acre development also located in West Cairo. The first phase of ZAT has sold out, and construction is already underway.

El Sayed added that Voya plans to further expand in the West Cairo market and is also eyeing the North Coast for a mixed-use residential and tourism development.

He said Voya has raised its 2025 sales target to EGP 4 billion ($80 million), driven by both COY and ZAT projects.

(1 US Dollar = 49.97 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

