AMMAN — The Lower House on Monday passed the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law for 2023.

The Lower House passed the law after it was referred from the House's Economy and Investment Committee after extended discussions featuring a number of notes and suggestions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Legal grounds for the law included creating an encouraging environment for entering into partnerships with the private sector, making use of its expertise in infrastructure, facilities and public services projects, and maximising productivity, which will boost Jordan's economic growth and sustainable development.

The law also includes the establishment of a PPP unit under the umbrella of the Ministry of Investment, along with a mandate and tasks with a sustainable funding mechanism to guarantee the implementation of PPP projects.

PPP policy is to be based on good governance, sustainable economic and social development, contributing to the construction, rehabilitating, maintenance, management or development of public infrastructure or amenities, providing, upgrading, supervising and maximising the value of public services and assisting the government in executing and funding projects.

The Lower House approved the establishment of a National Registry for Government Investment Projects under the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation to register all PPP projects.

The creation of a higher committee for the PPP projects was also approved by the Lower House, which will be headed by the investment minister.

