India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries has secured multiple orders - valued in the range of Rs50 billion to Rs100 billion ($599 million to $1.2 billion) - from its prime GCC market including UAE, Oman and Kuwait.

Confirming the major orders, L&T said the big win for its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) unit in these Gulf countries and India stands testimony to its dominant position in the region’s clean energy space.

In Kuwait, the PT&D business has secured an order to build a 400kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS). This substation will be instrumental in powering the residential clusters being developed as part of South Sabah Al Ahmad City project.

In Oman, the Indian engineering and construction conglomerate has bagged the contract for integrating its multiple standalone electricity networks into a 400 kV national grid.

As part of the interconnection and grid strengthening, PT&D has received orders to build a 400 kV Overhead Transmission Line and two 400 kV Grid Stations.

Then, in UAE, the business has secured orders to construct two 132 kV Substations with associated works.

In addition to this, the L&T business has bagged orders in India to establish two floating solar plants across the country. The orders comprise a cumulative floating solar capacity of more than 150 MWac, in addition to a ground-mounted Solar PV of 120 MWac capacity.

PT&D has also received orders to establish 765 kV Transmission Lines and a Gas Insulated Substation to integrate Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and Karnataka in India. These crucial links will enable the evacuation of Renewable Energy to load centres in various parts of the country, it added.

On the big GCC win, T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T, said: "Reliable, clean energy is the preferred form for electricity in propelling the growth of both traditional and emerging industries. It is heartening to see that the region makes substantial investments in both renewables and grid infrastructure in a timely manner."

"Also, solar power and related hybrid technologies witness rapid innovations that are not limited to cell technologies but also encompass project formulation, application areas, design & engineering and construction methods. We are proud to be at the forefront of implementing such technologically advanced projects of critical nature," he added.

