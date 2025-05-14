CAIRO - Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) recorded a significant earthquake early on Wednesday.

The earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, struck approximately 631 kilometres north of Rashid.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 35.12°N and a longitude of 27.0°E, with a depth of 76 kilometres.

According to NRIAG's data, the earthquake was felt in several parts of Egypt, including coastal areas along the Mediterranean.

No casualties or major property damage have been reported.



ES