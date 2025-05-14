Doha, Qatar: In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations, Qatar and Hong Kong have facilitated the signing of 35 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) spanning trade and investment, financial and legal services, and innovation and technology.

The agreements, forged during high-level meetings between government and business leaders, underscore a shared commitment to advancing strategic cooperation and opening new channels for cross-border collaboration in key growth sectors.

The high-level business delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), H E John Lee, conducted a three-day visit to Doha and Lusail from 10 to 12 May. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the mission marked a milestone by including, for the first time, representatives from mainland Chinese enterprises. The initiative aims to strengthen economic ties and foster high-quality collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, with a focus on leveraging Hong Kong’s position as a global business and financial hub.

During a business luncheon held yesterday, the Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; HKSAR Chief Executive, H E John Lee; Chairman of the HKTDC, Dr Peter K N Lam; and Qatar Chamber Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, along with other officials from Qatar and Hong Kong, took part.

During his speech, Minister Al Kuwari stressed that “Hong Kong is a gateway to Asia and Qatar is a gateway to the Middle East. Although both our States are relatively small, we play an outsized role in the global economy and provide military compliance for business and finance.”

He said, “At a time when many traditional relationships and international norms are in flux, our economies must remain open to Asia. Companies doing business between Qatar and Hong Kong benefit from the stability of exchange rates because both currencies are tracked to the dollar, and backing relationships are also well-developed.”

Lee remarked that Qatar’s and Hong Kong’s economies continue to diversify, while strategic collaboration becomes a key driver of growth. By aligning Qatar’s ambitious development vision with Mainland China’s industrial expertise and Hong Kong’s role as a global gateway, he noted that the special administrative region of China can unlock a wide spectrum of opportunities across sectors.

Further strengthening ties between Hong Kong and Qatar, the Chief Executive announced the implementation of reciprocal visa-free access. He said, “To bring Hong Kong and Qatar together, I am pleased to announce that with immediate effect, holders of the Hong Kong SAR passport can enjoy visa-free entry into Qatar for 30 days at a time. Nationals of Qatar can also visit Hong Kong visa-free. These initiatives will make it that much easier to create partnerships, do business, and enjoy life together.”

In his opening remarks, Dr Lam stated that “In 2024, Qatar was Hong Kong’s 3rd largest trading partner in the Middle East. This accounted for 6.6% of Hong Kong’s total trade with the region. There is a lot of room for growth.”

“Hong Kong is the most international city in the ever-growing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We are also the gateway to the vast Mainland China market. Our proximity to Asian economies and half the world’s population boosts our role as a superconnector and super value-adder linking China with the world. Hong Kong is your access point to Mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond,” he added.

The luncheon, co-hosted by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) and HKTDC, convened nearly 300 senior business executives and government officials, fostering dialogue and exploring new avenues for partnership between the two nations.

