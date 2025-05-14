KUWAIT CITY - A recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in several local dairy farms has triggered a sharp rise in fresh milk prices, with some companies reporting increases of nearly 40 percent. These companies have approached the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, urging immediate intervention to mitigate the impact on the sector.

According to informed sources, the Ministry has received formal reports from affected dairy companies indicating a 30 to 40 percent spike in operational costs. The outbreak has led to a significant drop in local milk production, estimated between 20 to 30 percent, which has created a gap between supply and demand, exerting financial pressure on suppliers.

The sources explained that this imbalance is also affecting milk distributed through the government’s ration card system. In response, companies have proposed financial compensation to offset the losses incurred due to rising production costs and falling sales margins.

However, Minister of Commerce Khalifa Al-Ajeel has emphasized that any measures to address the issue must not involve increasing the retail price of fresh milk, either in the market or through government supply channels. He noted that the current crisis is temporary and does not warrant a permanent adjustment in consumer pricing.

Officials from the Ministry are reportedly in ongoing discussions with major milk suppliers to assess the financial impact of the disease outbreak. The goal is to develop a fiscal solution that relieves pressure on suppliers without burdening consumers with higher prices.

