Kuwait: The fisheries statistics, prepared by the Central Statistical Bureau for the first quarter of this year, revealed that the value of locally sold fish reached KD970,511.

The statistics showed that the quantity of local fish sold in January, February and March totaled 508 tons. The report pointed out the absence of four species of fish that are usually caught in Kuwaiti waters during this period— shrimp, maid, halawaya and kasour—out of a total of 25 species.

This is attributed to fishing seasons, particularly the shrimp ban that remains in effect during the first quarter and is only lifted from August through the end of November. The most abundant catch was nuwaibi, with a total of 117 tons valued at KD240,000 in the first three months of the year.

In January, the total catch reached 192 tons, valued at KD340,000. Kingfish was the most common catch, with 37 tons worth KD56,000. In February, the fish catch totaled 167 tons, with a market value of KD325,000. Tilapia topped the list, with 51 tons valued at KD101,000.

In March, the catch amounted to 148 tons, worth KD304,000. Tilapia once again led in volume, with 46 tons valued at KD88,000 in all fish markets. The statistics also highlighted the species most sought after in Kuwait’s territorial and international waters, given their economic importance. These include shrimp, sea bream and grouper, among others.

