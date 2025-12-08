MUSCAT: Construction is progressing well on a major shrimp farming project in Shinas, highlighting Oman’s growing focus on aquaculture as a strategic pillar for food security and economic diversification. The project, led by Singapore-based Blue Aqua International in partnership with Omani investors, is shaping up to be one of the country’s most advanced shrimp production facilities.

According to Dr Farshad Shishehchian, Group Executive Chairman and Founder of Blue Aqua International, the integrated shrimp farm, hatchery and broodstock centre, with a planned capacity of 1,800 metric tonnes, is on schedule to be fully operational by February 2026. He said the Shinas facility is being developed as a modern, technology-driven farm that prioritises biosecurity, efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“This facility is designed to deliver consistent shrimp production while meeting the highest standards of sustainability and disease control,” Dr Shishehchian said, adding that the project will help strengthen seafood supply in Oman and the wider region.

The shrimp farm forms part of a wider 22-hectare aquaculture development announced in 2023 in collaboration with Bahwan Services and Trading LLC and Muscat Investment House. The broader project is intended to support the production of white shrimp, Rainbow Trout and aquafeed, reflecting an integrated approach aimed at building a complete aquaculture value chain within Oman.

From the outset, the Shinas development has been positioned as a long-term investment rather than a standalone farm. Advanced water management systems are being installed to maximise efficiency, while waste treatment and recycling measures aim to reduce environmental impact. Strict biosecurity protocols are also central to the design, addressing one of the key risks facing global shrimp farming — disease outbreaks.

Beyond its contribution to seafood production, the project is expected to have a meaningful economic impact at the local and national level. Once operational, the farm will create employment opportunities across multiple segments, including hatchery operations, grow-out farming, processing, logistics and technical support services. This is particularly significant for the Al Batinah North Governorate, where the project is located.

The Shinas shrimp farm also fits within Blue Aqua International’s broader regional strategy. In parallel with the shrimp project, the company is advancing plans for a 5,000-metric-tonne land-based trout farm, targeted for completion in 2027. This trout project is expected to rely on Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology, a method that allows fish to be grown in controlled, land-based environments using significantly less water than conventional systems.

