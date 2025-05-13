The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has launched a new phase of its home improvement programme, which is set to assist over 7,000 families in Sharjah facing financial difficulties due to increasing living costs.

Majid Harimel Al Shamsi, SEWA's Executive Director of Corporate Support, emphasised that the agency's goal is to encourage the responsible use of resources to ensure they are available for future generations, helping create a greener future.

This initiative is part of a wider effort to enhance the living standards of families, reduce their utility bills, and support sustainable development.

Al Shamsi also mentioned that SEWA is eager to reach more families through the Home Rationalization Initiative. The programme aims to upgrade homes with modern technologies that conserve electricity and water, resulting in lower utility bills and a positive impact on resource usage.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, the Director of the Media and Communications Department at SEWA, shared that the authority is committed to providing the latest technologies to help families use less energy and water. They will also educate these families on how to effectively use and care for energy-saving devices. The progress of the initiative will be regularly assessed to ensure it meets its goals.

Al Marzouqi explained that previous phases of this initiative have already benefited more than 6,353 homes. He discussed plans for this new phase, which aims to support 7,677 families eligible for financial assistance due to inflation.