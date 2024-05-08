AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh welcomed Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Jordan, Ron van Rooden, and his delegation on Tuesday, emphasising the significance of the enduring partnership between the Kingdom and the IMF.

The meeting marks a pivotal moment as both parties have cooperated effectively to finalise a new IMF-supported national economic reform program, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The programme, valued at $1.2 billion over four years under the Extended Fund Facility, aims to bolster the resilience of Jordan's economy, fulfil financing needs and foster growth.

Khasawneh underscored that the Economic Modernisation Vision of the Kingdom is centred on achieving sustainable economic growth, creating job opportunities for Jordanians, and enhancing living standards, affirming the government's dedication to attracting investments that align with these strategic objectives.

Highlighting the prudent monetary policies of the Central Bank and the disciplined fiscal measures implemented by the Ministry of Finance, Khasawneh noted that Jordan has successfully navigated economic challenges amid regional instability.

Van Rooden emphasised the importance of the new structural reform programme supported by the IMF, underscoring the Kingdom's economic resilience and its ability to confront regional challenges.

He commended Jordan's financial and monetary stability, acknowledging that well-structured policies have shielded the middle class from the impact of regional and global crises.

Van Rooden hailed Jordan's efforts in enhancing revenue through measures such as broadening the tax base and combating tax evasion, which have contributed to a fairer distribution of the tax burden.

