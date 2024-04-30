AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday attended the opening of the special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This high-profile event, inaugurated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, is a two-day forum aimed at addressing critical global economic issues, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The forum brings together leaders, officials, and experts from various countries with the objective of fostering collaborative solutions to urgent human, climate, and economic challenges, while also promoting international cooperation and sustainable innovation.

The forum will host a series of dialogues and discussion sessions aimed at enhancing international cooperation efforts and stimulating collective initiatives to develop sustainable solutions. The special meeting’s sessions will focus on several topics, including international cooperation, growth, and energy for development, to tackle current economic and geopolitical challenges.

The agenda for Monday includes a crucial session focusing on the Israeli war in Gaza and the coordinated humanitarian efforts. The session will feature the participation of Khasawneh, his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly, and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag. The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with political and economic leaders participating in the forum.

During the inaugural session, WEF President Borge Brende underscored the significance of holding such a meeting during a critical period characterised by adverse impacts on regional and international cooperation, as well as numerous geopolitical challenges, including the situation in Gaza and the alarming statistic of 111 million displaced people worldwide.

Addressing these interconnected global challenges, Brende emphasised the urgent need to explore ways to provide energy and electricity to approximately 800 million people around the world.

Khasawneh also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Jordan’s Ambassador to Riyadh Haitham Abu Al Foul, centred on enhancing bilateral relations between Jordan and Malaysia. They also discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh expressed Jordan’s keen interest in fostering mutual cooperation with Malaysia across various sectors, underscoring the importance of convening the inaugural meeting of the Jordanian-Malaysian Trade Committee to explore opportunities for trade, economic, and investment collaboration between the two countries.

Khasawneh also expressed the Kingdom’s interest in attracting more Malaysian students to study in Jordanian universities, which currently host around 2000 students.

The prime minister also briefed his Malaysian counterpart on Jordan’s efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, emphasising the urgent need to protect civilians and provide sustainable and immediate humanitarian and medical aid.

Khasawneh reiterated Jordan’s warning that any military operation in the Palestinian Rafah would intensify the humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Gaza. He also stressed the imperative of establishing a sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution.

The Malaysian prime minister affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance bilateral relations and expand mutual cooperation with Jordan in all fields, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the King in promoting security, stability and peace in the region.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

