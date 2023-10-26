Privatisation of a number of public enterprises will fetch Morocco nearly 9 billion Moroccan dirhams ($873 million) in 2024, according to a government report.

The revenues are higher than the MAD8 billion (£776 million) expected to be generated from privatised establishments in 2023, the Economy and Finance Ministry said in a report published by Morocco’s Hespress newspaper on Thursday.

The report said key public enterprises that will be privatised in 2024 include Maroc Telecom, La Mamounia Hotel, the Biological Productions and Veterinary Pharmacy Company, and the National Seed Marketing Company.

The report expected lower revenues from privatisation in 2025 and 2026, with around MAD3 billion ($291 million) each year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

