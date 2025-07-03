Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers has opened the OW Haptech Store in Mivida, New Cairo, introducing a retail space that combines digital tools with physical interaction in the carpet shopping experience, as per an emailed press releae.

Spanning 250 square meters, the store features real-time visualization technology, interactive displays, and AI-powered customization options.

The new format allows customers to preview carpet designs in actual dimensions through the store’s “Virtual Preview” system, view and feel material samples on display walls, and design personalized rugs in the “OW Studio” alongside Oriental Weavers experts.

The store also includes a selection of exclusive and limited-edition pieces from the company's global collections.

The store is part of Oriental Weavers’ ongoing plans to invest in smart manufacturing, digital retail solutions, and sustainable materials, in line with its strategy to modernize operations while maintaining quality and supporting local industry.