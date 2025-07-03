Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt and SubCom have announced the completion of the Egypt landings for the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 (SEA-ME-WE-6) subsea cable system, as per a press release.

The two landing points are located in Port Said on the Mediterranean coast and Ras Ghareb on the Red Sea.

Telecom Egypt, a major subsea cable operator in the region, facilitated the connection between the two coastal sites by establishing terrestrial crossing routes, completing SEA-ME-WE-6’s landing operations in Egypt.

This step contributes to the ongoing development of the SEA-ME-WE-6 system, which is designed to improve connectivity and data transmission across multiple regions.

The cable spans 21,700 kilometers, linking Singapore (Tuas) to France (Marseille) and crossing Egypt by land.

SubCom is responsible for the construction of the subsea infrastructure.

Once operational, SEA-ME-WE-6 will connect 17 landing points across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The project is managed by a consortium of 16 subsea cable providers, including Telecom Egypt, Bahraini BEYON B.S.C, Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC, Indian Bharti Airtel Ltd., China United Network Communications Group, Maldives-based Dhiraagu, Djibouti Telecom, Microsoft, KSA-headquartered Mobily, Orange Group, PCCW Global, and Singapore-based Singtel.