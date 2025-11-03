Tunis - As part of its commitment to strengthening Tunisia’s international connectivity and supporting the country’s digital transformation, Tunisie Telecom organised on Saturday in Bizerte, an official ceremony marking the landing of the Medusa Submarine Cable System on Tunisian shores, a strategic project for Tunisia’s digital sovereignty.

Stretching over 8,700 kilometres, the Medusa cable, led by AFR-IX Telecom and supported by the European Union, connects several countries across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East — including Tunisia, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt .

The over 1,000 km fiber pair connecting Bizerte to Marseille has a capacity of 22 Tbps, significantly increasing Tunisie Telecom’s international bandwidth.

Through this new infrastructure, a driver of digital growth and inclusion, Tunisia will strengthen its digital sovereignty, secure its international data exchanges, gain access to redundant global connectivity routes, and support the development of innovative digital services, including cloud computing, data centres, artificial intelligence, e-government services, and smart cities.

This major advancement will directly benefit businesses, public institutions, and citizens by ensuring better service quality, significantly reduced latency, and greater resilience across the national network.

In his address, Chairman and CEO of Tunisie Telecom Lassâad Ben Dhiab stated: “The landing of the Medusa cable in Bizerte marks a major technological milestone for Tunisie Telecom and for Tunisia. With this next-generation infrastructure, we are increasing our international capacity eightfold, thereby strengthening the reliability and security of our data exchanges."

He added: "This cable forms an essential backbone to support the rise of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the digital services of tomorrow. It positions Tunisia as a key regional hub for connectivity and a central player in Mediterranean digital sovereignty.”

For his part, CEO of Medusa Norman Albi emphasized: “The arrival of the Medusa submarine cable system in Tunisia represents an important step toward achieving our shared goal of a more connected and competitive Mediterranean region. By working closely with our partner Tunisie Telecom, we are strengthening intercontinental links and laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and innovation across the region.”

With the commissioning of the Medusa submarine cable, Tunisie Telecom reaffirms its leadership in connectivity across North Africa and its central role in building a sovereign, high-performance, and resilient digital infrastructure.

The national operator — already owner of the Hannibal and SEA-ME-WE 4 submarine cables — is thus reaffirming its mission: to connect Tunisia to the world with excellence, security, and innovation.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).