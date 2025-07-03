Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Deli Glassware project, according to a statement.

The project has an investment cost of $70 million, equivalent to EGP 3.5 billion. It spans an area of 120,000 square meters within the scope of the industrial developer "Egypt TEDA" in the Sokhna Integrated Zone.

Meanwhile, the facility will offer 500 direct job opportunities, targeting to export 80% of its production.

The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase expected to launch during the second half (H2) of 2026.

Gamal El-Dien pointed out that the SCZONE has witnessed contracts for 297 projects in its ports and industrial zones over the past three years, with total investments reaching $8.5 billion.

These include 121 projects in the current fiscal year (FY), which ended on June 30th, 2025, with investments totaling $4.4 billion.