Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a new investment contract with Turkish company UR-SA to establish an industrial textiles and plastic packaging facility in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

The project, covering 35,000 square meters, will see investments totaling $20 million, equivalent to EGP 1 billion.

The facility is expected to create 1,000 direct job opportunities. It will focus on producing industrial and agricultural packaging materials, including FIBCs (large bags), with 80% of output designated for export.

SCZone Head Waleid Gamal El-Dien stated that this project marks the 23rd in Qantara West, raising total investments in the zone to $643.5 million and the number of direct jobs created to over 33,600.

He emphasized that the economic zone is intensifying its efforts to attract investments in industries targeted for localization, with a focus on deepening industrial output, boosting exports, and strengthening supply chain integration.