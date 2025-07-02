Telecom Egypt, which is listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, has completed two landings of the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 (SEA-ME-WE-6) subsea cable system in Egypt.

The landings were in Port Said on the Mediterranean coast and Ras Ghareb on the Red Sea via two diversified trans-Egypt terrestrial crossing routes, the telco said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is expected to further strengthen connectivity across the region once it becomes operational.

SEA-ME-WE-6 is the sixth edition of the SEA-ME-WE cable system family. It connects Singapore (Tuas) to France (Marseille), crossing Egypt’s territory terrestrially.

US-based SubCom is the contractor responsible for building the subsea cable system.

Upon completion, the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable system will establish a connection between Africa, Asia, and Europe through its 17 landing points.

Spanning a distance of 21,700 km, the system’s consortium comprises 16 subsea cable providers, including Telecom Egypt, BEYON (Bahrain), Bangladesh Submarine Cables, Bharti Airtel (India), China United Network Communications Group, Dhiraagu (Maldives), Djibouti Telecom, Microsoft (US), Mobily (Saudi Arabia), Orange (France), PCCW Global, Singtel (Singapore), Sri Lanka Telecom, Telekom Malaysia, Telin (Indonesia), and Trans World Associates (Pakistan).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.