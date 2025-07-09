Egypt - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has announced a temporary increase in the daily cash withdrawal limit for individuals and companies at bank branches, raising the cap in local currency to EGP 500,000—up from the previous limit of EGP 250,000.

This exceptional measure comes in response to ongoing disruptions in telecommunications services, which have affected the regularity of banking operations. The CBE stated that the higher withdrawal limit is intended to facilitate customer access to cash during this period and will remain in effect until communication networks are fully restored.

In tandem with this decision, the CBE also announced an extension of operating hours at selected bank branches across the country. Starting Tuesday, 8 July 2025, and continuing until further notice, designated branches will remain open until 5 p.m. on regular business days from Sunday through Thursday, instead of the standard 3 p.m. closing time. Each bank will determine which of its branches will implement the extended hours based on its network and operational logistics.

Branches located inside shopping malls will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week, including Fridays and Saturdays, offering full banking services. However, if a mall-based branch includes a separate street-facing entrance, it will adhere to the official working hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday.

Branches situated within sports and social clubs will also operate until 9 p.m. daily, including weekends, to serve club members. In cases where these branches have an independent entrance onto the street, operations will be limited to 5 p.m. during the official workweek.

Hotel branches will function until 5 p.m. every day of the week, offering comprehensive banking services. Banks may also opt to extend currency exchange services from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hotel-based branches with separate street access will follow the standard weekday hours, closing at 5 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, with any extended exchange services subject to each bank’s internal policy.

The CBE affirmed that these steps aim to ease public access to financial services during the current exceptional circumstances. The measures also align with the central bank’s broader mandate to support financial inclusion, maintain banking continuity, and respond flexibly to evolving national needs.

