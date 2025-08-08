Burjeel Holdings, the ADX-listed super-specialty healthcare provider, reported strong second-quarter results with net profit more than doubling and revenue rising nearly 19 percent year-on-year, driven by higher patient volumes and continued expansion in specialty services.

In an interview with Zawya Projects, CEO John Sunil said the second quarter performance validated the group’s strategy of investing in complex care areas such as oncology, women’s health, and surgical specialties.

“The second quarter was strong for us, both in terms of results and execution,” Sunil said. “We saw strong momentum in complex care, particularly in oncology, women’s health, and surgical specialties.”

The healthcare group has been expanding its regional footprint with new specialty centres in Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Oman, along with strategic acquisitions such as the Advanced Care Oncology Centre and a major rehabilitation facility in Riyadh.

Despite deploying 403 million UAE dirhams in capital investments in the first half of 2025, Burjeel maintained a stable balance sheet and a 47 percent dividend payout, reflecting strong cash flows. The company reaffirmed its mid-teens revenue growth guidance for FY2025, with UAE and Saudi operations expected to anchor growth, while expansion into emerging markets like Africa will follow an asset-light Operations and Maintenance (O&M) model.

Excerpts from the interview:

What drove the strong Q2 performance and margin gains?

We recorded 19 percent revenue growth and more than doubled our net profit, which was driven by operating leverage and better optimisation of our asset base.

We have been very intentional about building a performance-driven culture. Even with 143 new physicians on boarded over the past year, we managed to optimise personnel costs through better workforce planning and scheduling. In fact, overheads came down by seven percent compared to the previous quarter and over 13 percent compared to Q4 last year. These improvements in cost control, combined with the top-line growth, led to a significant improvement in EBITDA margins.

What’s the strategy behind your mental health and rehab platforms?

We believe in building a truly integrated model of care. With Alkalma, we are building a comprehensive mental health platform that has already launched four centres across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Demand has been robust and continues to grow across different age groups.

Similarly, our PhysioTherabia network in Saudi Arabia has grown to over 30 centres, supported by long-term government contracts. These platforms allow us to offer preventive, supportive, and recovery-oriented services that reduce the burden on acute care systems and improve overall outcomes.

With the AED 170 million acquisition of Medeor Hospital’s Dubai building, how does asset ownership support Burjeel’s long-term strategic and financial goals?

Owning the Medeor Hospital building in Dubai was a strategic move. It eliminated a long-term lease, gave us full operational control, and converted a high-performing facility into a capital asset. That translates directly into financial flexibility and cost efficiency. This investment also reflects our long-term commitment to Dubai as a strategic market.

Could you share insights into your capital allocation strategy?

Our capital allocation is guided by impact and long-term value. We’re not just adding facilities - we’re scaling services that meet clear clinical needs and deliver returns. Whether expanding oncology care, launching the Trust Fertility platform, or extending access to primary care, each investment aligns with our core strategy.

At the same time, we are maintaining financial discipline. Free cash flow conversion improved significantly, and our debt remains well within manageable levels. We are focused on ensuring that each new asset is launched efficiently and begins contributing at its full potential. Expansion is important, but we are equally focused on execution and cost discipline.

What are your expectations for the rest of FY2025?

We are optimistic about the rest of the year. Many of our newly launched assets are starting to scale up. As utilisation improves, we expect continued margin improvement.

We continue to target mid-teens revenue growth for the full year, supported by ongoing expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Our priorities remain clear on enhancing efficiency, deepening our subspecialty platforms, and scaling services through our core network and partnerships - particularly in high-impact areas such as oncology, transplant, fertility, orthopedics, and neuroscience.

It is important to remember that major investments in specialised care and technology take time to translate into full financial returns. But this quarter shows that our strategy is beginning to deliver real value.

How do you balance shareholder returns with reinvestment needs?

We are committed to delivering value to our shareholders while ensuring the business is well-positioned for long-term growth. The 47 percent payout ratio reflects that balance. It rewards shareholders and preserves the flexibility we need to keep investing in our platform.

As we continue to scale, we are open to exploring alternative funding instruments such as Sukuk, provided they align with our financial and strategic goals. But we will remain measured in our approach and focused on ensuring any capital raised is used for initiatives that create sustainable value.

With rising rates, pricing pressures, and tighter regulation across MENA, how is Burjeel navigating this challenging operating environment?

We are navigating this environment by staying agile and focusing on efficiency. Our diverse portfolio, which includes facilities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, and our mix of public and private contracts, provides us with a degree of resilience.

We are also making meaningful progress in digital transformation. With tools like Oracle EMR and AI-based diagnostics, we are gaining better visibility across the system and improving both clinical and operational performance. This helps us manage costs and also positions us well for outcome-based reimbursement models, which are becoming more important in this regulatory landscape.

Amid macro headwinds and expansion, how confident are you in meeting your FY2025 growth target?

Yes, we are confident in our growth target. The strong performance in the first half gives us a solid platform. With many new centres coming online and strong demand for complex care, we expect momentum to continue into the second half.

The UAE remains our largest and most mature market, particularly in high-acuity specialties. A great example is Trust Fertility Centre, now the largest of its kind in the country. It broke even within six months, treated over 1,800 patients, and delivered outcomes above global benchmarks. This type of replicable, high-impact model supports both our growth ambitions and our commitment to clinical excellence.

Saudi Arabia continues to be a key growth engine. We are scaling our PhysioTherabia network and preparing to launch day surgery platforms.

In emerging markets like Africa, we are exploring opportunities strictly through asset-light, zero-capex Operations and Management (O&M) partnerships. This allows us to expand our presence efficiently, without balance sheet exposure, while capturing growth opportunities across the regions.

