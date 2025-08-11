Egypt - Mohamed Mahlab, President and CEO of Rowad Modern Engineering — a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Group — announced that the company achieved substantial growth in the volume of projects executed in the Egyptian market during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

The volume of work completed during this period exceeded double that of the same quarter last year. He noted that Rowad aims to double its total business volume in Egypt by the end of this year compared to 2024.

Mahlab revealed that the company recently signed a contract to implement a new metal silos project with a storage capacity of 120,000 tonnes for an international investor within an industrial complex in the East Port Said Port area. In May, the Egyptian Prime Minister inaugurated a Rowad project for the construction of metal silos with a storage capacity of 100,000 tonnes at Abbas Quay in West Port Said Port. This project has raised the port’s total storage capacity to approximately 2 million tonnes annually.

Rowad is also making significant progress in other sectors. Mahlab confirmed that the company has begun executing the superstructure works for the Tahya Misr 1 container terminal project at Damietta Port. Trial operations for some sections of the terminal are scheduled to commence in October, with broader partial trial operations planned before the end of the year.

In the industrial sector, the company has started work on the Alstom project and is expanding its presence in the healthcare sector, where its portfolio has reached around EGP 3bn. This includes the construction of New Giza Hospital and ongoing works at Hosh Eissa Hospital.

The transportation sector represents a major share of Rowad’s operations. Currently, the company is executing infrastructure (civil works) and terminal construction for the Damietta Container Terminal. It is also carrying out works on the Fayoum Bridge, part of the first line of the high-speed electric train project (October–Abu Simbel), as well as construction works for Sohag Station and the train maintenance depot, one of the main stations on the second line of the high-speed train. Additionally, the company is building a bridge over the Wadi El Natrun–Alamein Road as part of a series of bridges designed to eliminate intersections between Egypt’s main road network and the high-speed electric train route.

Mahlab added that Rowad has submitted a bid for the recent tender launched by UAE-based Modon Ras El Hekma for contracting works at the Ras El Hekma development.

Regional Expansion

Regionally, Rowad continues to pursue strategic growth. In Saudi Arabia, where the company began operations two years ago, contracts have so far reached approximately SAR 1.5bn. In the UAE, Rowad recently signed its first contract — the construction of an electricity substation in Abu Dhabi — with site preparation works already underway. This project marks the beginning of a broader plan to expand in the UAE market. Mahlab explained that the company has a branch in the UAE and aims to achieve gradual but steady growth in the market.

Rowad is also studying a major project to be executed through a consortium comprising Elsewedy Electric and Siemens, for the construction of a high-speed rail link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The project remains in the tendering stage and has not yet been awarded.

Africa Focus

Mahlab stressed that the company is working to deepen its cooperation with several international funding institutions, particularly in African markets, as part of its strategy to deliver major development projects overseas. Ongoing collaborations include work with UK Aid, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the African Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Currently, the company is seeking to form a banking consortium to finance a new sanitation infrastructure project in Côte d’Ivoire, in line with its goal of establishing a strong presence in the African market.

In Libya, Rowad is part of a consortium implementing the Ring Road project, with the first section already inaugurated. The company has also signed a new contract to carry out infrastructure works for power stations, following directives from the Libyan Prime Minister to commence projects in this critical sector.

Mahlab concluded by emphasising that Rowad Modern Engineering is adopting a strategic approach to expand in private sector projects alongside its governmental and regional contracts. This diversification, he said, is designed to boost growth rates, enhance operational resilience, and ensure alignment with Elsewedy Electric Group’s broader strategic vision for regional expansion.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

