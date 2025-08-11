RIYADH — The Saudi Industrial Production Index recorded an increase of 7.9 percent during the month of June 2025 compared to the same month last year. This was revealed in the Industrial Production Index bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



According to the bulletin, the mining and quarrying sub-index rose 6 percent year-on-year, while the manufacturing sub-index climbed by 11.1percent. The results also showed that the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply posted a growth of 5.6 percent, while the water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities sub-index recorded an increase of 6.9 percent compared to June 2024.



Based on main economic activities, the results indicated that the oil activities index rose by 7.7 percent in June 2025, while the non-oil activities index increased 8.6 percent.



It is noteworthy that GASTAT issued the Industrial Production Index on a monthly basis. This economic indicator reflects relative changes in the volume of industrial production based on data from the Industrial Production Survey.

The survey was conducted on a sample of industrial establishments operating in targeted industrial activities, namely mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, as well as water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities.

