Morocco’s industrial sector maintained a stable business environment during the second quarter of 2025, with the majority of companies reporting normal operating conditions, according to Morocco’s central bank.

The bank’s quarterly business survey found that nearly 71 per cent of industrial companies described the business climate as “normal,” while only 16 per cent considered it “unfavourable” during the April-June period.

The textile and leather industry showed the strongest confidence, with 89 per cent of companies rating conditions as normal and just 11 per cent viewing them unfavourably.

The chemical and petrochemical sector followed closely, with 75 per cent reporting normal conditions and 10 per cent describing them as difficult.

However, the food processing industry faced more challenges. Only 67 per cent of agribusiness companies called conditions normal, while 22 per cent found them unfavourable. The mechanical and metallurgy sector saw 29 per cent of firms reporting normal conditions and 14 per cent describing difficulties.

Most companies experienced smooth supply chains during the quarter. The survey revealed that 87 per cent of industrial firms found supply conditions normal, while only 13 per cent encountered difficulties.

The chemical and petrochemical sector faced the most supply challenges, with 20 per cent of companies reporting problems.

The food processing industry saw 12 per cent of firms struggle with supplies, while mechanical and metallurgical companies reported a 10 per cent difficulty rate. Textile and leather companies experienced virtually no supply problems.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

